Storms and cooler temperatures will herald the arrival in South Arkansas today of a cold front. The same front will bring a new round of wintry weather to eastern, central and north Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms will develop near a strong cold front as it moves across the region today.
A few strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours in South Arkansas counties, including Columbia, Lafayette and Union. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a tornado or two will all be possible. Behind the front, a very cold airmass will move into area, with temps tonight falling into the low to mid 30s.
Below normal temperatures will remain in place from the end of the work week into the first half of the weekend. Daily high temperatures will only climb into the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s. Warmer temperatures and rain chances will return on Monday and Tuesday as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region.
The bigger story in Arkansas will be the colder air moving in behind the front.
Temperatures are expected to drop from northwest to southeast after the cold front passes. It is likely that northwest Arkansas could see freezing temperatures by early afternoon, while central Arkansas drops into the 30s and 40s after highs in the 50s and 60s.
Precipitation, though light, is expected to become mixed as the cold air moves in behind the frontal boundary. There may be a brief period of a sleet and freezing rain mix initially before precipitation transitions to snow. This would occur from northwest into central Arkansas through the afternoon and early evening hours, coming to an end by mid to late evening.
There could be light sleet and snow accumulations, as well as a light glaze in areas that see any freezing rain. Accumulations would be primarily on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, as well as some bridges and overpasses.
The greatest potential for any wintry precipitation would primarily be in areas north of the Interstate 40 corridor.
Winds will be gusty along and behind the front, and with the much colder air moving in, wind chills could fall to near or below zero over northern Arkansas by Thursday morning. If you must be outside during this time, take adequate precautions and dress for cold weather.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for counties in extreme north Arkansas, including Boone, Marion, Baxter, Newton and Searcy.
A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected. Total sleet and snow accumulations of less than one inch are possible, with a light glaze of ice, especially on elevated surfaces and grassy areas late this afternoon and early this evening.
On Thursday morning, wind chill values of 0 to -5 degrees are possible in north Arkansas.