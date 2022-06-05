Strong thunderstorms will impact the region into Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a special weather statement for portions of southern Hempstead, Miller, Lafayette, southern Nevada and northwestern Columbia counties, north central Caddo and northwestern Bossier parishes, northeastern Cass and southeastern Bowie counties through 6 p.m.
At 4:54 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fulton to near Queen City. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail are possible.
Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Atlanta, Stamps, Lewisville, Queen City, Fouke, Bradley, Buckner, Rosston, Garland, Ida, Fulton, Willisville, Bodcaw, Mandeville, Ravanna, Genoa, Brightstar and Canfield.
These storms may intensify. Monitor news media for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.