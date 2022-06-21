Hot conditions are expected in South Arkansas this afternoon, with maximum temperatures forecast to climb into the upper 90s to 100 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said afternoon heat index values are forecast to climb above 100 degrees in certain areas as a result.
Precautions should be taken to avoid heat related illnesses.
Heat will persist through much of next week with high temperatures forecast to climb to 100 degrees by midweek. Additional heat advisories will be possible.