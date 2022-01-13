The Magnolia area may experience a dusting of snow by early Sunday. However, a major winter storm is looming for the Interstate 40 corridor in eastern Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said rain with the next storm system will begin affecting the region during the day Saturday.
A strong cold front will move through the region on Saturday with very cold temperatures in its wake. Highs in the mid 50s on Saturday will drop to near 30 overnight.
Rain could become mixed with snow and change over to mostly light snow before ending late Saturday night into early Sunday.
At this time, little if any impact is expected with the winter weather event but the possibility of small snow accumulations on mainly elevated surfaces is possible.
The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a special weather statement on Thursday morning. It said that a potent upper level low pressure system will move into the Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across
Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel on Saturday afternoon and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening.
The transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the Mid-South from west to east Saturday night into Sunday as colder temperatures spread into the region.
NWS-Memphis said it is too soon to predict exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the system.
As of Thursday morning, it appears the greatest potential for a moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and north of Interstate 40.
Magnolia’s overnight low on Sunday will be around 26, and around 32 on Monday night.