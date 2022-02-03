Emerson native Victoria Maloch has been promoted by U.S. Rep. David Scott as part of the Democratic Party staff of the House Agriculture Committee.
Maloch will serve as deputy communications director for the committee. Maloch currently serves as a legislative assistant for the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit and the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research.
Along with her new role, she will continue her policy work with the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit.
Maloch grew up on her family’s cattle farm and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.