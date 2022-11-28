The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new community correction center.
The center would house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction. Proposals will be evaluated by the Department of Corrections and submitted to the Board of Corrections for selection.
Submissions must be made separately for donation of land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility to house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. The state published a separate notice on November 11 for the maximum-security prison. CLICK HERE to see a report on the proposed prison.
The Division of Community Correction wants a piece of property between five and 40 acres.
The desired property should be square and generally flat that is bordered on at least one side by a paved public roadway, in an area that is not prone to flooding, and land that is not at a significant risk for earthquakes.
Sites should also be close to major medical resources such as a hospital with an emergency department, adequate utilities for gas, electricity, water, and sewage, and located in a relatively populated area for staff recruitment considerations.
According to its website, the Arkansas Division of Community Correction supervises more than 60,000 offenders. It is responsible for adult parole and probation supervision. It operates six facilities that are licensed residential treatment centers. They are located in Little Rock, West Memphis, Osceola, Fayetteville, Malvern and TexARKana.
Communities interested in submitting a proposed site have been directed to contact the Department of Corrections at DOC.Facility.Site@arkansas.gov to request a site evaluation questionnaire.
Completed questionnaires are due to the Department of Corrections no later than February 23, 2023.