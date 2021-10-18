The Magnolia School District will hold its next monthly COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday for district students and staff.
Students aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Staff and students may obtain their first or second dose at these clinics. The clinic for eligible high school students will be at 9 a.m. in the lobby of Panther Arena.
The clinic for eligible middle school students will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Middle School auditorium. Staff across the district may receive the vaccine at either location.
Immunization forms for the vaccine must be completed and returned to the respective campus school nurse's office by end of the day Wednesday, October 20. Parents may pick up immunization forms at the front offices of the Magnolia Middle School, Freshman Academy, Magnolia High School, or District Administration Building.