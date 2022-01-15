Farmers and landowners in South Arkansas may apply to receive assistance from two conservation activities operated by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The projects will offer financial assistance to landowners in fiscal year 2022.
Those who submit applications to their local NRCS office by February 18 will be considered for this round of funding. Applications received after February 18 will be considered in later funding periods, subject to funding availability.
"RCPP is a unique program that leverages non-federal investments brought by conservation partners to accelerate conservation in selected project areas," said Arkansas NRCS State Conservationist Mike Sullivan. "This approach helps us maximize use of our collective resources to address locally identified concerns."
Two of the projects involve South Arkansas.
The Conservation Delivery Network (CDN) Open Pine Land Restoration Project will take place in portions of Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Drew, Lincoln, Nevada and Ouachita counties.
The AR-LA Conservation Delivery Network Open Pine Landscape Restoration partnership will advance the recovery of species of conservation concern by implementing Desired Forest Condition management practices across 30,000 acres of private lands in Arkansas and Louisiana.
The American Bird Conservancy and 19 partners plan to use several innovative tools and approaches to target funding to lands critical for the protection of species such as Northern Bobwhite, Henslow's and
LeConte's sparrows, the Red-cockaded Woodpecker, and the Louisiana Pine Snake.
The Northern Bobwhite is a quail categorized as “near threatened.” Henslow’s and LeConte’s sparrows prefer thick grasslands and dwell mostly on the ground.
The Red-cockaded Woodpecker is an endangered species. It makes its habitat inside the cavities of living pine trees.
The Louisiana Pine Snake is an endangered, non-venomous snake known to inhabit three small areas of western Louisiana and East Texas.
Partnerships with the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and other entities will help ensure that historically under-served farmers participate meaningfully in the project.
The Mid-South Graduated Stewardship Program is for farmers and landowners in Ashley, Chicot, Desha, Drew, Lincoln and other east Arkansas counties.
The economically distressed Lower Mississippi River Valley region of the United States has long been fighting an uphill battle to retain groundwater levels, improve water quality, and provide a suitable habitat for the diverse array of wildlife that inhabit the region.
The Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer serves as a vital and valuable irrigation source for rice farmers throughout the region.
Decades of annual withdrawals in excess of the aquifer's recharge capabilities have resulted in severely declining water levels that threaten the entire region's viability and could result in regulation for farmers.
To address this, USA Rice partnered with Ducks Unlimited and more than 20 other partners in the original RCPP that targeted all levels of producers across the conservation spectrum, from those who are just beginning their conservation efforts, to those who are on the cutting edge of conservation innovation and incentivized them to increase conservation efforts at every level.
This renewal will be doing the same with a primary focus on source water depletion, and additional resource concerns of terrestrial habitat, inefficient energy use, and field sediment, nutrient and pathogen loss.