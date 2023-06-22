ASP

Lt. Philip L. Hydron Jr. was named on Wednesday as the Arkansas State Police Trooper of the Year for 2022 in a ceremony hosted by the Arkansas State Police Foundation.

Lt. Hydron is assistant commander of Troop D and a member of ASP SWAT.

Lt. Hydron was seriously injured on December 15, 2022, while ASP SWAT attempted to arrest a homicide suspect who had barricaded himself with a hostage inside a Stuttgart residence. Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was killed in the incident.

During the gun battle, the suspect shot Lt. Hydron in the left forearm.

Jeff Taylor, Digital Evidence Lab Manager for Arkansas State Police, was awarded the Arkansas State Police Civilian Employee of the Year. Mr. Taylor is responsible for overseeing 90% of the electronic evidence processed by ASP. Mr. Taylor’s work has impacted dozens of arrests and successful prosecutions during the past year.

Others recognized:

OFFICIAL COMMENDATIONS

Trooper Isaac Lawson

TFC Shawn Ellis

Corporal Mark Morton

Trooper Jeb Little

Corporal Joshua Berry

Trooper Shane Caviness

LIFESAVING AWARDS

Corporal Josh Porter

TFC Jimmy Plyler Jr.

Sgt. Andrew Ault

Trooper Cody Brown

TFC Spencer Morris

Sgt. Steven Roberts

Trooper James Byrd

Corporal Herbert Glen Bates

Corporal Todd Harris

Trooper Adrienne Belcher

Trooper Austin Duncan

Trooper Matthew Foreman

Trooper Michael Austin Kennedy

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS

Jason Eugene Starke

Christopher Kleist

Jerod L. Harness

Otto Edward Collins

Marshall Sexson

Medal of Valor

Corporal Anthony Maggitt

Corporal Logan Hall

Sgt. Brandon Bennett

Sgt. Shawn Mason

Corporal Justin Harmon

Corporal Dakotah Bailey

TFC Remington Lively

Corporal Shane Alkire

Capt. Jeff Sheeler

Lt. Philip Hydron

Capt. Craig Teague

Lt. Brandon Margis

Sgt. Brandon Bennett

SA Aaron Middleton

Corporal Justin Harmon

Corporal Joseph Gilliland

TFC Jackson Dorman

TFC Remington Lively

TROOPERS’ CROSS

TFC John Bass

GOLF SHIELD

Lt. Philip Hydron

