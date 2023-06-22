Lt. Philip L. Hydron Jr. was named on Wednesday as the Arkansas State Police Trooper of the Year for 2022 in a ceremony hosted by the Arkansas State Police Foundation.
Lt. Hydron is assistant commander of Troop D and a member of ASP SWAT.
Lt. Hydron was seriously injured on December 15, 2022, while ASP SWAT attempted to arrest a homicide suspect who had barricaded himself with a hostage inside a Stuttgart residence. Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was killed in the incident.
During the gun battle, the suspect shot Lt. Hydron in the left forearm.
Jeff Taylor, Digital Evidence Lab Manager for Arkansas State Police, was awarded the Arkansas State Police Civilian Employee of the Year. Mr. Taylor is responsible for overseeing 90% of the electronic evidence processed by ASP. Mr. Taylor’s work has impacted dozens of arrests and successful prosecutions during the past year.
Others recognized:
OFFICIAL COMMENDATIONS
Trooper Isaac Lawson
TFC Shawn Ellis
Corporal Mark Morton
Trooper Jeb Little
Corporal Joshua Berry
Trooper Shane Caviness
LIFESAVING AWARDS
Corporal Josh Porter
TFC Jimmy Plyler Jr.
Sgt. Andrew Ault
Trooper Cody Brown
TFC Spencer Morris
Sgt. Steven Roberts
Trooper James Byrd
Corporal Herbert Glen Bates
Corporal Todd Harris
Trooper Adrienne Belcher
Trooper Austin Duncan
Trooper Matthew Foreman
Trooper Michael Austin Kennedy
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS
Jason Eugene Starke
Christopher Kleist
Jerod L. Harness
Otto Edward Collins
Marshall Sexson
Medal of Valor
Corporal Anthony Maggitt
Corporal Logan Hall
Sgt. Brandon Bennett
Sgt. Shawn Mason
Corporal Justin Harmon
Corporal Dakotah Bailey
TFC Remington Lively
Corporal Shane Alkire
Capt. Jeff Sheeler
Lt. Philip Hydron
Capt. Craig Teague
Lt. Brandon Margis
Sgt. Brandon Bennett
SA Aaron Middleton
Corporal Justin Harmon
Corporal Joseph Gilliland
TFC Jackson Dorman
TFC Remington Lively
TROOPERS’ CROSS
TFC John Bass
GOLF SHIELD
Lt. Philip Hydron