COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,670+6. Month ago: 2,439. Year ago: 214.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 111. Month ago: 35. Year ago: 36.
Total recovered – 2,500+6. Month ago: 2,347. Year ago: 169.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 9 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 362+2
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 4+2 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 2-2
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.6, up from 31.5
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.9, up from 12.8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 637+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48
Total recovered – 578+3
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.2, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.2, up from 7.0
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 986+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34
Total recovered – 926+2
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.5, down from 26.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.7, up from 12.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,826+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 151
Total recovered – 2,610+11
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.8, up from 41.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.3, up from 11.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,486+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 166-10
Total recovered – 4,202+21
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.2, down from 28.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.1, up from 9.9
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,099, down from 1,113
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 235, up from 229
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 87, down from 89
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 54, down from 56
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA, WITH CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS TOTALS
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 16,239, up from 16,153 total cases. 317 deaths.
Webster – 4,805, up from 4,743 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,605, up from 1,582 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 2,867, up from 2,836 total cases. 85 deaths