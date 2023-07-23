Jermario Easter was sentenced earlier this month to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for terrorist threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor and 20 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
These sentences were handed down on July 6 by Circuit Court of Columbia County Fifth Division by Circuit Judge David Talley Jr.
According to the probable cause affidavit, around 10:25 p.m. on September 20, 22, Magnolia Police officers were dispatched to 915 Ellen Street in reference to a shooting at the home.
Officers were met by Yoko Sterling who said she was getting ready to leave for work when she heard gunshots. Sterling said there were other people in her house -- Corey Gilbert, one with a name redacted in the affidavit for protection due to age, and Okoyah Cheatham. Sterling Cheatham was in her bedroom at the time of the shooting and the unnamed child was in the living room.
Magnolia Police Sgt. Jason Campbell was told by Sterling that her neighbor Mary down the road told her a truck was involved in the shooting. The truck belonged to Gemauria Burton or “Glow,” and had been seen driving away from the area that had been shot. Witnesses from the home were able to identify the vehicle was traveling east on Ellen when the shooting started. Sgt. Campbell observe multiple 9mm shell casings lying in the roadway. The casings were found as far as two houses east of the address. There was a total of 9 shell casings in the road, according to the affidavit.
There was a vehicle sitting in the driveway of 915 Ellen. The vehicle was a tan Mercury. Campbell observed that the back glass was shot out and observed the front of the house. There were multiple bullet holes in the front of the home and several bullets went through the wall and into the home. One bullet went through the TV and into the ceiling. Another bullet went into a couch and two to three bullets went into the front bedroom where one of the victims were sleeping. Campbell was also notified the bullets had entered a rear room as well as Sterling’s room in the back of the residence, the affidavit reads.
Patrolman Hanson had observed Burton’s truck (the same vehicle described to officers on Ellen Street) traveling from Vine Street and entering the city.
Hanson directed officers to the areas of Bessie and Jeanette Street where he conducted a felony traffic stop with the vehicle and its occupants, according to the affidavit. Burton, Kedarrian Martin and Easter were all detained. Officers then observed bullet casings in the bed of the truck similar to those they had observed on Ellen Street. A ski mask, as well as a live bullet were also found in the vehicle as it was inventoried. The casings in the truck matched the casings found on Ellen Street. All casings found were 9 mm Blazer. Four casings were found in the bed of the truck and one live round was found inside the vehicle.