A rare summer cool front is passing through the region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said slightly cooler and less humid conditions are moving into the area behind the cold front.
Cooler temperatures and noticeably less humid conditions are expected today and Wednesday behind the front. Otherwise, temperatures will again climb into the upper 90s to triple digits late in the work week and through next weekend.
Increasingly dry conditions will maintain a risk of wildfires, especially along and south of Interstate 20 where moderate to severe drought conditions have developed in some areas.
Tuesday’s high will be near 87 and the overnight low will be around 64.
Wednesday’s high will also be near 87 and the overnight low will be around 62.
Thursday’s high will be in the mid 90s but once again, the overnight low will drop to about 67.