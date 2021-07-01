COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,407+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18-2
Total recovered – 2,332+3
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.99, up from 28.92
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 561
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.78, down from 23.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 892+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19-1
Total recovered – 849+5
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.48, down from 23.49
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,445+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41+2
Total recovered – 2,341+3
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.68, up from 37.55
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,129+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17+3
Total recovered – 3,996
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.94, up from 25.76