COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,407+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18-2

Total recovered – 2,332+3

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.99, up from 28.92

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 561

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.78, down from 23.8

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 892+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19-1

Total recovered – 849+5

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.48, down from 23.49

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,445+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41+2

Total recovered – 2,341+3

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.68, up from 37.55

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,129+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17+3

Total recovered – 3,996

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.94, up from 25.76

