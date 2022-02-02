Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week the following appointments of South Arkansas residents:
Keith Medders, Crossett, to the State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors, Cemeteries, and Burial Services. Term expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Chuck Dearman.
Danna Crook, Monticello, to the Universal Newborn Hearing, Screening, Tracking and Intervention Advisory Board. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
Randy York, Hermitage, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 5. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Randy Rawls.
Amanda French, McGehee, to the Desha County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 7. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Ronnie Norris.
Terry Bolton, Taylor, to the Lafayette County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 2. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Daulton Brewer.
Dr. Alan Wilson, Monticello, to the Arkansas Rural Medical Practice Student Loan and Scholarship Board. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
Jonathan Vaught, Horatio, to the Arkansas Milk Stabilization Board. Term expires on September 12, 2025. Replaces Griffin Golleher.
Dr. Vernon Glenn Lance, Nashville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Term expires on March 22, 2025. Reappointment.
Sherman Rochell Jr., Star City, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Term expires on March 22, 2025. Reappointment.
Henry Struckman, Fulton, to the Red River Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Replaces Warren Plyler.
Kenneth Grounds, Ashdown, to the Red River Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Replaces Dwayne Raper.
Dan York, Foreman, to the Red River Compact Commission. Term expires on March 31, 2024. Replaces John Gibson.
Gene Hill, Camden, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. Term expires on January 10, 2027. New board.
Michael Accordino, Magnolia, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. Term expires on January 10, 2027. New board.
Randy Humphrey, Fouke, to the Garland Levee District Board of Directors. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Reappointment.
Kevin Huff, Texarkana, to the Garland Levee District Board of Directors. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Reappointment.
Shepherd Gage, Texarkana, to the Garland Levee District Board of Directors. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Reappointment.
Ann Brown, Texarkana, to the Garland Levee District Board of Directors. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Reappointment.
Jim Whitaker, McGehee, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.
Greg Moyers, Portland, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.
Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Hope, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Term expires on July 24, 2023. Reappointment.
Terry Laster, Strong, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2023. Replaces Jeremy Miller.
Richard Helms, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.
magnoliareporter.com encourages South Arkansas residents to apply for appointments to Arkansas state boards and commissions. CLICK HERE for more information about the application process.