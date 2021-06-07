Columbia County, with neighboring portions of South Arkansas and North Louisiana, is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said rainfall totals of 2-3 inches are possible, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Rain amounts may occur in a short period of time and may impact locations that have seen heavy rainfall over the last few days.
Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
About 4:30 a.m. Monday, parts of Ouachita, Dallas, Calhoun, Cleveland and Grant counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning for a storm capable of winds up to 60 mph with penny-size hail.
At 4:33 a.m., a special weather statement was issued for parts of Nevada and Hempstead counties due to a strong thunderstorm southeast of Murfreesboro, tracking to the southeast. Half-inch hail and winds in excess of 35 mph were possible.
Parts of Hempstead, Howard, Little River and Sevier counties were under a flash flood warning until 6:15 a.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Entergy Corporation reported scattered power outages in the Prescott area early Monday.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 1.01 inches of rain for the weekend through Sunday night, raising the June rain total to 1.82 inches. The city received 13.58 inches of rain in May, including almost 5 inches between May 26-28.