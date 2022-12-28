magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in August 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
August 1
Community input needed for health needs assessment
August 2
Audit revels former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office bookkeeper allegedly swiped $32,000
Taylor VFW receives address stone from Boulder Designs
Bell will head Alumni Relations for SAU association
Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service
August 3
Southern Arkansas adds indoor track and field to athletic programs
Shreveport Marine will become Corps’ first Black four-star general
UAE will buy $2 billion plus in THAAD and related hardware
August 5
Abbie Guin new Southeast District director for Farm Bureau
Rosston man jailed for shoplifting, and causing damage to police vehicle and at ER
August 6
Cast set for September Magnolia Arts play, “The Red Velvet Cake War”
Whitehead new VP for Human Resources at Bodcaw Bank
August 7
Columbia Christian starts school year with new superintendent
El Dorado bank moving into Murphy Oil building, contractor buys First Financial Centre
August 8
U.S. sending Ukraine more South Arkansas arms
August 9
Sticky legal situation emerging for Tasty Donuts owners in Magnolia
Hempstead County wreck takes life of young Waldo woman
Magnolia School Board approves one-time bonuses, $10,000 for teachers, $6,000 for support personnel
August 11
Panthers in the water at Bassmaster High School Nationals
Magnolia airport suffers wind damage
Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students
August 12
Millican new club manager at Magnolia Country Club
August 13
Magnolia Mayor Vann looks ahead to new term
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Lawmen find man who fled wreck in Plainfield community
August 14
Aerojet Rocketdyne announces milestone in solid rocket boost motor production
Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal
August 16
Magnolia museum needs $7,500 for HVAC replacement
August 18
State awards $1.1 million grant to SAU Tech
Car-truck wreck at North Vine-82 intersection takes life of one driver
August 19
U.S. House Agriculture Committee elevates Maloch to communications director
August 20
Mulerider Express will provide hourly runs from SAU campus to Magnolia business locations
August 22
Flash flood watch through Tuesday – 3.43 inches of rain in Magnolia since Sunday
August 23
Magnolia commits $1.2 million to splash pad/skateboard park project
August 24
Connor Harrington wins second consecutive Magnolia Country Club golf title
August 26
Harden receives 10-year prison term
Magnolia picks up non-conference football win against Nashville
August 30
Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
August 31
Single Parent Scholarship Fund hires Beth Weldon
Stamps man dies after car overturns in Camden
Albemarle Corporation restructuring Bromine and Lithium divisions