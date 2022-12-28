August

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to big stories in August 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

August 1

Community input needed for health needs assessment

August 2

Audit revels former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office bookkeeper allegedly swiped $32,000

Taylor VFW receives address stone from Boulder Designs

Bell will head Alumni Relations for SAU association

Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service

August 3

Southern Arkansas adds indoor track and field to athletic programs

Shreveport Marine will become Corps’ first Black four-star general

UAE will buy $2 billion plus in THAAD and related hardware

August 5

Abbie Guin new Southeast District director for Farm Bureau

Rosston man jailed for shoplifting, and causing damage to police vehicle and at ER

August 6

Cast set for September Magnolia Arts play, “The Red Velvet Cake War”

Whitehead new VP for Human Resources at Bodcaw Bank

August 7

Columbia Christian starts school year with new superintendent

El Dorado bank moving into Murphy Oil building, contractor buys First Financial Centre

August 8

U.S. sending Ukraine more South Arkansas arms

August 9

Sticky legal situation emerging for Tasty Donuts owners in Magnolia

Hempstead County wreck takes life of young Waldo woman

Magnolia School Board approves one-time bonuses, $10,000 for teachers, $6,000 for support personnel

August 11

Panthers in the water at Bassmaster High School Nationals

Magnolia airport suffers wind damage

Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students

August 12

Millican new club manager at Magnolia Country Club

August 13

Magnolia Mayor Vann looks ahead to new term

Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case

Lawmen find man who fled wreck in Plainfield community

August 14

Aerojet Rocketdyne announces milestone in solid rocket boost motor production

Southern Christian Mission wants to replace its 24 beds with bedbug-thwarting metal

August 16

Magnolia museum needs $7,500 for HVAC replacement

August 18

State awards $1.1 million grant to SAU Tech

Car-truck wreck at North Vine-82 intersection takes life of one driver

August 19

U.S. House Agriculture Committee elevates Maloch to communications director

August 20

Mulerider Express will provide hourly runs from SAU campus to Magnolia business locations

August 22

Flash flood watch through Tuesday – 3.43 inches of rain in Magnolia since Sunday

August 23

Magnolia commits $1.2 million to splash pad/skateboard park project

August 24

Connor Harrington wins second consecutive Magnolia Country Club golf title

August 26

Harden receives 10-year prison term

Magnolia picks up non-conference football win against Nashville

August 30

Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

August 31

Single Parent Scholarship Fund hires Beth Weldon

Stamps man dies after car overturns in Camden

Albemarle Corporation restructuring Bromine and Lithium divisions

 

