Magnolia Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report of Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Friday, August 25

Erika Doss, 39, Waldo, failure to appear

Takayla Ellison, 23, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Darrell Watson, 25, Magnolia, assault 3rd

Saturday, August 26

Darryl Coleman, 57, Magnolia, DWI, no seat belt, open container

Pedro Contreras, 45, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Nauarre Emadi, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear, theft of property under $1,000, criminal mischief 2nd criminal trespass

Monday, August 28

Keonna Baxter, 27, Magnolia, assault 2nd, terroristic threatening, theft of property

under $1,000

Jeffery Harris, 54, Magnolia, theft of property over $1,000

August 30

Juan Ramos, 37, Magnolia, failure to appear, theft of property under $1,000

Mark Sliz, 54, Brookland TX, DWI, open container, failure to follow truck route, carrying a weapon, obstruction of a government operation

Gerry Ellis, 55, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, ran a stop sign, drug paraphernalia

Friday, September 1

David Bradford, 37, Hope, failure to appear

Saturday, September 2

Reginald Davis, 45, Magnolia, DUI, speeding

Sunday, September 3

Semaj Harper, 23, Waldo, failure to appear, no proof insurance

Tuesday, September 5

Jessie Bell, 51, Magnolia, simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Aaron Mack, 25, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd

