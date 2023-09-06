Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report of Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Friday, August 25
Erika Doss, 39, Waldo, failure to appear
Takayla Ellison, 23, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Darrell Watson, 25, Magnolia, assault 3rd
Saturday, August 26
Darryl Coleman, 57, Magnolia, DWI, no seat belt, open container
Pedro Contreras, 45, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Nauarre Emadi, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear, theft of property under $1,000, criminal mischief 2nd criminal trespass
Monday, August 28
Keonna Baxter, 27, Magnolia, assault 2nd, terroristic threatening, theft of property
under $1,000
Jeffery Harris, 54, Magnolia, theft of property over $1,000
August 30
Juan Ramos, 37, Magnolia, failure to appear, theft of property under $1,000
Mark Sliz, 54, Brookland TX, DWI, open container, failure to follow truck route, carrying a weapon, obstruction of a government operation
Gerry Ellis, 55, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, ran a stop sign, drug paraphernalia
Friday, September 1
David Bradford, 37, Hope, failure to appear
Saturday, September 2
Reginald Davis, 45, Magnolia, DUI, speeding
Sunday, September 3
Semaj Harper, 23, Waldo, failure to appear, no proof insurance
Tuesday, September 5
Jessie Bell, 51, Magnolia, simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear
Aaron Mack, 25, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd