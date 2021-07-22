COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,511+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 52+3

Total recovered – 2,401+4

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2+1 students. 3+2 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.1

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 576

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1

Total recovered – 559+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.4

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 937+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+5

Total recovered – 879+2

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,596+11

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 85+4

Total recovered – 2,446+7

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.8

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,237+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 71+8

Total recovered – 4,049+5

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.0

