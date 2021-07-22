COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,511+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 52+3
Total recovered – 2,401+4
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2+1 students. 3+2 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 576
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1
Total recovered – 559+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.4
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 937+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+5
Total recovered – 879+2
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,596+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 85+4
Total recovered – 2,446+7
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,237+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 71+8
Total recovered – 4,049+5
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.0