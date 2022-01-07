COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
Note: Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,865+66. Month ago: 3,434. Year ago: 1,669
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 354+62. Month ago: 17. Year ago: 121
Total recovered – 3,434+4. Month ago: 3,341. Year ago: 1,505
Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 43 deaths
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.56, up from 9.52
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.96, up from 12.84
Total positive PCR tests – 2,091+19
Total positive antigen tests – 2,031+47
Total negative PCR tests – 19,774+91
Total negative antigen tests – 13,639+167
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.0. down from 44.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.8, up from 10.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(Active cases by campus).
Magnolia High – 1 staff, 21+7 students
Freshman Academy – 1 staff, 7+1 students
Magnolia Middle – 6 staff, 22+3 students
Central Elementary – 1 staff, 7+1 student
East Side Elementary – 1 staff, 5 students
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff, 4+1 students
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff, 1 student
District-wide Personnel – 4
Total active cases – 81+13
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 974+19
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 86+17
Total recovered – 859+2
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.7, down from 34.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.2, up from 6.1
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,604+29
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 136+23
Total recovered – 1,425+6
Total number dead – 43
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.8, up from 41.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 12,0, down from 12.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,050+62
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 367+52
Total recovered – 3,592+10
Total number dead – 91
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.7, down from 54.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, up from 7.7
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 7,064+104
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 738+71
Total recovered – 6,171+33
Total number dead – 153
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.3, up from 41.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.0, no change
AREA SCHOOLS
(Current active cases per district, reported twice weekly to ADH. Districts with 5 or fewer cases not reported.)
Smackover, 25
Genoa Central, 16
Camden Fairview, 14
El Dorado, 14
Emerson, 13
Parkers Chapel, 13
Lafayette County, 10
Columbia Christian, 9
Hope, 8
Ashdown, 8
Junction City, 8
Texarkana, 5
AREA NURSING HOMES
(January 3 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3 active staff cases.
Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 2 active staff cases.
Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 4 active staff cases.
Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 5 active patient cases, 11 active staff cases.
Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 4 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 1 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 5 active staff cases.
The Springs of Magnolia: 7 active staff cases.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 10 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,116+18
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 132+10
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 45+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 16-3
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 26,026, up from 25,617 total cases. 415+1 deaths.
Webster – 7,820, up from 7,730 total cases. 154 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,284, up from 2,259 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,849, up from 4,801 total cases. 114 deaths.