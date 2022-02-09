A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear in court at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Ricky Lamar Faulk, breaking or entering, theft of property over $25,000, habitual offender.
Jaylen Alonzo Chambers, terroristic threatening first degree.
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Jerry F. Rufus, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief first degree.
Edward Vincent Sharp, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jonathan Trevele Bass, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Yolanda Renee Adair, terroristic act, domestic battering first degree use of a deadly weapon, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Deuntre S. Lewis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, endangering welfare of minor first degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Patrick Donzell Lee, terroristic threatening first degree.
10 a.m.
Jeremy Jamar Scott, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts failure to appear, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, habitual offender.
Samuel McLeod, residential burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Princeton Deon Curry, theft by receiving over $1,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear.
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Demarcus Eugene Pegue, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Nathaniel Easter, fraudulent insurance acts.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Chloe Grace Bailey, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raney Lea Sprayberry, criminal mischief second degree, residential burglary.
Chester Howard Jarman, theft of property over $25,000, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Reuben Rafael Key, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
11 a.m.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Reginald Demaind Britt, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Jonathan Ellis, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Margie Kay Williams, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Ryan Wafer, probation revocation.
Torrey Charles, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
Stephanie Smith, revocation of SIS.
Damien Davis, probation revocation.
George Solomon, probation revocation.
Jaleen Jackson, stalking second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
Hannah Carwile Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Samuel Bailey Jr., possession of firearm by certain person, theft of property over $1,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Jessica Byrd Oglee, theft of scrap metal over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Johnny Lemorise CornIelious, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Cecilia Kayvon Finley, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
1:30 p.m.
Atavia L. Runyon, aggravated assault.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, 2 counts possession of firearms by certain persons, kidnapping, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts habitual offender.
Lannie Aaron Baker, arson.
ChaChi Jefferson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Joseph Wendell Umphries, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V).
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot, revocation of SIS.
Devoria Tavon Jones, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery, criminal mischief first degree.
Barbara Denise Meadows, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jaleen Jackson, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Tommy Cornelius Yates, theft of property over $1,000.
Raven Rasha Sanford, theft of property over $1,000.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Miyate Johnson, forgery second degree, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Aaron Allen Zigler, manslaughter.
Michael Anthony Gibson, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Samuel Grayson Jean, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal use of prohibited weapon.
Desmond Lavell Smith, rape.
Joseph Anthony Hill, sex offender failing to register.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.