Craig L. Phillips Jr., 31, of Fayetteville, NC, was pronounced dead following a shooting late Friday at 541 Columbia Road 38.
A Magnolia man was arrested.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Phillips was shot at a family gathering at that address. He was taken by private vehicle to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Coroner Randy Reed made the pronouncement.
Numerous witnesses gave Columbia County deputies a description of a suspect and a vehicle, both of which were detained near the shooting scene.
The Arkansas State Police was contacted and the scene was secured.
The suspect was identified as Alando Rodreges Caldwell, 42. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility awaiting his first court appearance.
The shooting address is in the Free Hope community east of Magnolia.
The death was the first reported homicide in Columbia County this year. There were two in 2022 and three in 2021.