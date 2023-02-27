February is national Heart Month and for most, that may mean little more than wearing red on the first Friday of the month to support heart health.
But February and Heart Month have a far deeper meaning for the Graham family of Magnolia. The month is celebrated because of their youngest family member, Nash Graham, who turns 3 years old in April and his remarkable little heart and spirit.
Nash earned the nickname “Champ,” by his family from all he has gone through in his short life. At six weeks old, he had his first open heart surgery. His mother, Heidi Graham, said when she had an anomaly scan, also known as a 20-week ultrasound, she found out that Nash had a severe heart defect.
In the first scan, the doctor could not see all four chambers of her baby’s heart. And two weeks later, when she and her husband, D.J. Graham, came back for a second scan, the doctor could see evidence of their son’s heart defect.
“We were told how fortunate we are,” said D. J. Graham, who is the assistant principal at the Freshmen Academy at Magnolia High School. “A lot of kids are not diagnosed until they are born but our doctor caught a glimpse.”
The couple were told by one cardiologist that in 20 years of surgery he could count on one hand the kind of hearts he had seen like little Nash, his father said.
Another discovery that was made before Nash’s birth was that he had situs inversus. Situs inversus is a genetic condition in which the organs in the chest and abdomen are positioned in a mirror image from their normal positions.
For example, the left atrium of the heart and the left lung are positioned on the body’s right side. In the abdominal cavity, the liver is positioned mostly on the left side instead of the right and the stomach is on the right side of the body instead of the left, according to an article in the journal of Heart Views.
Situs inversus is a very rare condition and it only occurs in an estimated 1 in 10,000 people.
Nash was taken on bi-weekly trips to UAMS in Little Rock and he became very popular because of his condition, D.J. Graham said.
“The nurses and doctors wanted to come see him for themselves, see his x-rays and listen to his heart,” he said.
Children like Nash are born with a double outlet right ventricle heart defect and always have another heart defect called a ventricular septal defect (VSD). This is a hole in the septum, the wall that divides the right and left ventricle. The VSD is helpful -- it allows the child to live. Without the VSD, blood that traveled to the lungs and back to the left side of the heart would have no place to go, since the aorta isn’t attached to the left ventricle, and no oxygenated blood would reach the body.
Heidi Graham delivered Nash on April 14, 2020 and he was a very healthy 8 pounds and 10 ounces, bigger at birth than her other sons, Griffin Graham, 7, and Maddox Graham, 6.
His weight was important because it allowed him to be better prepared for his open heart surgery -- as he grew, his heart would get bigger, Heidi Graham explained and in six weeks, May 19, 2020, he had his open heart surgery at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
“The shunt allowed the blood flow to go through his brain and his muscles,” she said.
Nash progressed well after the surgery and on May 22, 2020, as the Grahams were preparing to go home, Heidi Graham sensed there was something wrong with her baby.
“On the cardiology unit, they want them to eat, eat, eat and his belly was so swollen that he wouldn’t eat and he was uncomfortable and he was crying,” she said.
So, Heidi told Dr. Kimberly Grundy, a pediatric nurse practitioner, her concerns and Grundy listened. Heidi Graham’s motherly instincts were right and Grundy moved Nash to ICU on May 23, 2020 and that ended up being the move that most likely saved Nash’s life.
“On the afternoon of May 23, 2020, he went into cardiac arrest and I’m so thankful for the nurse practitioner -- she said some of his labs didn’t look good,” Heidi Graham said. “If that would have not been the case, he probably would have died.”
The staff in the Pediatric wing of the Intensive Care Unit worked on Nash for a long 52 minutes.
“When he was in cardiac arrest, he was put on life support,” Heidi Graham said. “The surgeons didn’t know he would live and just said Nash would have to tell them if he would live or not.”
Wiping back tears, and with emotion in her eyes, Nash’s mom remembers what one nurse told her the night of May 23, 2020.
“I talked to one of the nurses that night and she said she couldn’t text because her thumbs hurt so bad from working on him,” Heidi Graham said.
Nash made it through but had developed what is known in layman’s terms as a leaky gut, otherwise called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).
“They were asking him to eat faster than he was digesting,” D.J. Graham said. “With all the medications he was taking, that was slowing down his intestines.”
The family had gotten their hope that Nash would live when a surgeon came out from the hospital and said his gut was not dead so there was a chance for Nash to live.
“When he delivered the good news, we started our journey to where we are today. We knew he had a brain injury,” Heidi Graham said. “He was on life support for seven days.”
The doctor brought Nash’s parents back so they could see their son’s heartbeat with their own eyes.
“It was just like God breathed life into him,” Heidi Graham said with tears in her eyes.
But the challenges for Nash were far from over. Because he had developed a leaky gut, he could no longer take a bottle to receive nutrition, so he had to have another surgery on August 20, 2020 to have a gastrostomy tube, commonly known as a G-tube placed for him to be able to eat.
Also, Nash had suffered a hypoxic brain injury which formed due to restriction on the oxygen being supplied to the brain while he was under cardiac arrest. This led to his diagnosis of cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. Although it now impacts some of Nash’s physical movements, his mom says it has not impacted his mind.
He has scored a point and a half higher than other children on a cognitive test he did recently, she said.
“When he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, I said I’m going to receive this news, but I’m not going to believe it’s going to take control of his life,” she said. “I’m going to be right there by his side, fighting by his side each step of the way. I firmly believe he will work one day.”
Although this may sound like many challenges to face, Heidi Graham said she feels thankful because Nash was moved to the Pediatric ICU by Grundy of Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
“We are fortunate. It could have been a lot worse than it is,” Heidi Graham said. “It all adds up to us being thankful.”
She said when her son was 1 years old, he had his second open heart surgery on August 4, 2021. This was to repair the bi-ventricle portion of the heart.
“They use a jugular vein from a cow, and use it to put his aorta on the correct chamber of his heart,” D.J. Graham said. “But just because he has that surgery, and his heart is repaired, he will still need to have heart repair later and surgery.”
Both Nash’s parents thank Grundy for her role in helping save Nash’s life and also Dr. Dala Zakaria, a pediatric cardiologist for being by Heidi Graham’s side right from the beginning and being so kind when she told her about his heart.
Heidi Graham said she is so proud to have her son, but remembers back at Children’s Hospital when they were there and her son was in a pod unit where four babies were being treated.
Only Nash survived.
“We are thankful, but you feel sad because those other parents are leaving the hospital empty handed,” she said.
Heidi Graham said she doesn’t know what she would have done without the love and support she found on a Facebook group for mothers who have children with heart issues.
But not one of them has the same diagnosis as Nash.
That's why his family thinks he has a special heart.