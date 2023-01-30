Three of the four prisoners who escaped early Monday from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility have been captured.
The remaining escapee, Rico Jermaine Rose, is a suspect in a capital murder case and is considered armed and dangerous.
One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning, Sheriff Leroy Martin said in a statement.
Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry were apprehended Monday afternoon in Monroe, LA. Saulsberry’s last known address was in Monroe.
Martin said both vehicles used in the escape have been recovered. The cars were stolen from jailers during the break-out.
People who see Rose or know his whereabouts should not approach him, but should call Columbia County Dispatch at 870-234-5655 immediately.
Martin said in an e-mail that during a security check about 1:22 a.m., the four prisoners attacked jailers. The jailers were handcuffed and assaulted.
During the attack, prisoners seized the keys to the jail and to the vehicles that belonged to the jailers, then drove away.
There was no immediate word on the identities of the jailers, but Martin said they are recovering from their injuries.
Martin said that Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, 23, and Nikki Kirkpatrick were arrested for failure to appear warrants from Columbia County, and that other charges may be added upon further investigation. He didn’t make clear their connection to the escape.
There was no immediate word on how much time elapsed between the escape and when lawmen outside the jail were alerted.
The first notice to the public came at 4 a.m. through a message sent to subscribers of the Sheriff’s Office alert system.
Martin said state and federal authorities are participating in the investigation of the escape and efforts to apprehend Rose.
Rose has local family connections.
One of the two vehicles used in the escape – a gold-colored Ford Escape – was found Monday morning on South Jackson Street in Magnolia shortly before Brown’s apprehension. The other car recovered was a white-colored Toyota Corolla.
Rose, 32, is charged with capital murder for the November 12 shooting death of Demontray C. Hall. Rose was apprehended a month later. Rose is accused of shooting Hall 10 times outside a residence on Smith Street. Rose has a criminal record going back more than a decade for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.
Patterson, 19, with a home address of 3920 Ella St. in Bossier City, LA, was a Southern Arkansas University student at the time of his arrest. He is charged with 13 counts of committing a terroristic act. According to an affidavit, Patterson’s student ID was found inside his car that was linked to a car he owned that was linked to a shooting at Rider Ridge (formerly Fox Creek) Apartments last September 27. Some person in the car fired at least 12 shots toward a person and that hit vehicles in the parking lot at the apartments.
Saulsberry, 19, is a suspect in the same Rider Ridge Apartments shooting and according to his arrest affidavit, may have been the gunman. He is also charged with 13 counts of terroristic act. His last known address was 1306 Crescent Drive, Monroe, LA.
Brown, 32, whose last home address was 904 N. Madison in Magnolia, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of Schedule I and II drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and criminal impersonation. According to an affidavit, Brown lied about his identity during a September 6 traffic stop, trying to conceal the fact that he was a convicted felon. Two firearms and one Ecstasy pill were found in the vehicle. Brown has previous drugs and firearms charges.
This is the fifth escape from the Justice and Detention Facility since it opened in 2000. The last escape was Monday, December 7, 2015. Craytonia Badger, 35 at the time, apparently worked for several days to break through a roof before escaping just after midnight. Once Badger got on the roof, he made his way to the north side of the jail complex. He apparently went to the ground by climbing down the outside of a security fence where it meets the jail building. Badger was captured the next day.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.