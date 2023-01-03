A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday.
Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
As of 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, magnoliareporter.com had recorded 2.46 inches of rain since Monday afternoon, with rain still falling.
The website has recorded 6.95 inches of rain since Thursday.
Magnolia received 0.61 inches of rain in January 2022, along with 0.6 inches of snow.
There were a few reports of trees falling on roadways in the area.
At 1:30 a.m., Entergy Corporation reported that about 900 customers were without power in the Magnolia-Springhill area. About 1,250 customers had no power in Union County. About 1,400 Entergy and Ouachita Electric customers had no service in Ouachita County.
Further east, power was out for about 3,000 customers from south of Dermott to just east of Monroe, LA.