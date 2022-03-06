The Magnolia area will have a marginal-to-slight risk for severe weather on Sunday evening.
Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible with the system.
Conditions will be warm and windy on Sunday with a high near 82. There will be south winds 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will exist between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday, and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. The low will be around 50.
Less than a half-inch of rain is expected.
Temperatures will fall with the arrival of the cold front. Lows will be in the upper 30s on Monday night, and below freezing by Friday night.