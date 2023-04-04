Drake Souter of Magnolia has a stranger to thank for his second chance at life.
He now knows her name and address, but they have still never met.
Her name is Samantha “Sammy” Tenney-Wilcox, 27, of Roy, Utah. She lives over 22 hours away from Magnolia traveling via Interstate 70 East, but she had the gift no one in the Natural State or any place could provide him.
She was the only donor who had a match of healthy stem cells he needed to fight his battle with acute leukemia.
“I felt like it was a huge miracle but also I felt overwhelmed with just so many multiple emotions I had -- I was grateful to be a part of that and amazed at how medical advancement is and I’m just so grateful and blessed to be part of something like this,” Sammy said.
Drake, now 25, was 23 years old when he began the fight of his life against acute leukemia. He was diagnosed on May 30, 2021.
Because of Sammy’s decision to have her cheek swabbed and participate in the Be the Match Program, the program was able to guide her through a series of steps including physicals and blood tests to ensure she would be the right candidate to match Drake. She said the tests are very thorough and are done several times to make sure the donor’s health and contributions will help the recipient.
Although Drake and his wife Kimberly Souter have not yet met or even had a FaceTime call with Sammy and her family, Drake said he will never forget when his transplant coordinator at UAMS in Little Rock handed him the sheet with her name and address on it after a routine blood pressure check.
“I honestly don’t know the word for it, but it doesn’t sound real. I mean obviously you would think a family member would help you, and you would say, ‘come on, step up,’ but she just dropped whatever she was doing to help a random person,” he said.
As random as the match between Sammy and Drake may sound, it is not once you know the backstory about her personal reasons for her decision to give her cheek swab and go forward with the program requirements.
She said she decided to participate in Be the Match after losing her grandfather Ross Slarks, 81, in 2020 to stage four colon and rectal cancer, and losing her husband’s grandmother, Joan Sheets, 79, in 2016 to ovarian cancer.
Sammy said she referred to her grandfather, who lived in Canada, as “Papa.”
She said both her grandfather and grandmother-in-law’s deaths had everything to do with her decision to join Be the Match.
“Me and my Papa. He was my best friend,” she said, her voice breaking over the phone as the tears no longer can be held back. “Sorry. He was the most special person in my life. And when he passed, he was in Canada, and it was during COVID and we weren’t allowed in the hospitals.”
She said following his death, her mother and she discussed if Be the Match was something she should do. Something she should do in a way to memorialize her Papa and to do what she couldn’t do for him for somebody else.
“She asked me what if someone could have done this for Papa and there was no question of whether I should do that for my Papa,” she said. “I knew that a family was out there with someone who felt the same way I feel about my Papa.”
Sammy is a stay-at-home mom married to Ryan Wilcox and has a son, Ross Wilcox, 5, named after her Papa, and a daughter, Amelia, who just turned 3. She was happy to be able to change the course in someone else’s life.
“I’ve always said she gave Drake a chance at life,” Kimberly said.
Drake and Kimberly are Southern Arkansas University graduates and met on campus in 2018. Drake is an IT technician at CMC Steel and Kimberly is a first-grade teacher at East Side Elementary. They were married Nov. 20, 2021 and were faced with dealing with the stress of fighting an unexpected illness that usually does not confront newlyweds in their 20s.
The couple is now getting comfortable in their home in Magnolia with their two dogs and one cat and is thinking that it would be nice for other little footsteps to patter down the hall one day.
“One big thing I’m looking forward to is having kids -- not living in fear, appointment after appointment and chemo rounds,” Drake said. “And just being able to focus on our future.”
However, having children will have to be something the couple looks a little down the road as Drake continues to get back to health.
Also, something the Souter’s want to do is to figure out how to meet Sammy and her family face-to-face. Drake said Kimberly has never flown and would like to fly to Utah. Sammy says she has family in Bentonville, so that could be another option.
What has been a blessing for Sammy even before getting to communicate with Drake is knowing people who loved him appreciated what she did for him. She read these kinds of messages on the private Facebook page his mother Kelli Souter set up called Praying for Drake to track his journey fighting his cancer.
“It was heartwarming to read the messages that said -- to Drake’s donor, ‘We love you already. We have been sending our love anonymously.’ We just had no idea who each other was.”
CLICK HERE for more information about how Be the Match works.