A ceiling that fell in last week in an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments has been repaired, but the apartment renter still says there is more work to do.
Salkumar Nalla, a Southern Arkansas University alumnus, works in the computer field from his two-bedroom apart at Fox Creek on Lacari Street. He shares the apartment with his girlfriend and a friend.
Nalla said he sent a picture of the cracking ceiling to the management on last Wednesday but did not hear back from anyone. Last Thursday, the ceiling fell down in the living room of the apartment.
“It happened at 5 or 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,” Nalla said. “It was a cracking sound, and I was looking at it when it happened. I heard some sounds. I was sitting in the hallway and the whole ceiling fell down and there were some sounds and a lot of dust. I have my office desk sitting in the hallway and I had to open the patio door and let the dust go outside. The dust was all over me and my kitchen.”
Nalla’s problems came less than a month after Lyons Rental Properties LLC, a new Magnolia property management company owned by Jonathan and Tarrah Lyons, purchased 35-year-old Fox Creek from Coastline Management Services of Corpus Christi, TX for $1.89 million.
Jonathan Lyons declined to comment on the record for this article.
Wade Litton, a maintenance man representing Lyons Properties, said there’s still mud work and painting to do in the apartment. But he also says the major repair work has been done and that the renter is a constant complainer about things that are already in working order in the apartment.
Nalla said the maintenance man sent out by Lyons arrived about 8 p.m. Sunday and stayed until midnight to fix the ceiling, but did not vacuum and clean the entire apartment despite the dust that remains there.
“I told him to take care of everything with cleaning the apartment. It’s their fault they did not fix it,” Nalla said.
Although no one was injured, the incident has caused inconveniences, Nalla said.
“The dust has made us all have sneezing and running nose and sometimes in the night we have to wake up and make sure everything is OK with the ceiling and nothing is falling,” Nalla said. “There has been no peaceful sleep in three days. We are worrying about it.”
Litton agrees that he did put the ceiling back together but did not clean the entire apartment nor does he intend to do so. Litton said he vacuumed the area under where the ceiling fell several times before leaving. He also he had to make a trip to El Dorado to get supplies needed for fixing the ceiling because no Magnolia business that sells those supplies was open on Sunday.
“He was not happy because his ceiling fell in and I understand that but there was no thank you for coming out at midnight, just more complaints. I do not know why he was so disgruntled,” Litton said. “I told him to call management because what else I could do. I cleaned up everything around where the ceiling fell and actually left it better than it was.”
Litton said the apartment was not clean before the ceiling fell.
Nalla had also complained that without a part of the ceiling in the apartment, the temperature was between 85 and 90 at times. He would sometimes have to go to his car or a friend to find relief from the heat.
Litton said when he worked in the apartment it was a cool 70 degrees.
“It was actually not what I would call unlivable,” Litton said. “I could have lived there a day or two if I had to.”
Some of the other complaints Nalla has had in his apartment is that the doorbell doesn’t work, one of the fans in his apartment does not have proper lighting and the sink in his bathroom is wobbly.
Litton said maintenance would get several calls a day from Nalla before the ceiling fell.
Nalla said the rent for his two-bedroom apartment is $675 and he is told it will soon go up to $695. He said he wishes to stay at the apartments which are close to the university as his girlfriend is still enrolled there.