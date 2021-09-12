One man died as the result of gunshot wounds suffered Saturday night in a shooting.
The Magnolia Police Department hasn’t yet released the name of the victim or circumstances of the shooting.
Willis Landtrell Harris, 32, was arrested by the Magnolia Police Department and booked into the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
Harris is charged with first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a defaced firearm. No bond has been set pending his first court appearance.
The victim died Sunday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
The shooting took place at the Fox Creek Apartments off East University.
This is the third homicide case in Columbia County this year. There were six homicide cases in the county last year.