Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible areawide Wednesday as strong cold front moves east across the region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat looks to begin as early as daybreak in the western zones of East Texas, with the greatest chance of severe weather along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor.
The primary threats associated with this line look to be damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. After the threat diminishes Wednesday evening as the cold front departs to the East.
Gusty west/northwest winds can be expected overnight and into the day Thursday, with some gusts reaching as high as 40 mph.