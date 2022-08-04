The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County.
Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be on the November 8 ballot, along with Magnolia mayor, city attorney, city clerk and four of the city’s eight council positions.
First day filers:
Emerson
Mayor – Linda Mullins, 305 N. Elm.
McNeil
Mayor – Dana Burchfield-Harris, 400 N. Oak.
Alderman, Position 3 – Virginia Warren, 105 Elm.
Alderman, Position 5 – Shirley Hunter, 401 S. 5th.
Taylor
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes, 509 Cleveland.
Waldo.
Mayor – Juan A. Minniefield, 407 N. Washington.