No winter weather conditions are currently forecast for the Magnolia area, but residents may expect high winds.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected.
Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas are part of the watch area.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.