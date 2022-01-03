Many people who jump into a six-foot pool of water would find it over their heads. That’s how much water Magnolia received during 2021.
magnoliareporter.com weather records reported 72.26 inches of rain in the year – just more than 6 feet, and well above the 2020 total of 64.29 inches.
Two periods of precipitation were especially noteworthy in 2021. magnoliareporter.com recorded 5.15 inches of rain, and separately recorded 10.25 inches of snow in February. The mid-February snowfall broke records going back to 1963. May was the record month for rainfall with 13.58 inches.
Traditionally dry summer months saw plenty of rainfall – June, July and August averaged 7.71 inches of rain each.
September was the driest month with 1.13 inches.
Month-by-month 2021 rainfall in Magnolia as recorded by magnoliareporter.com:
January – 5.34
February – 5.15 and 10.25 inches of snow
March – 5.31
April – 4.66
May – 13.58
June – 7.32
July – 7.26
August – 8.55
September – 1.13
October – 5.36
November – 3.9
December – 4.7
Total -- 72.26