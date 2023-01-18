The Duck Pond at Southern Arkansas University presently offers a strange sight – it has been drained of its water.
SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said the draining was necessary to halt the growth of water grasses that had taken over.
“We are contracting with someone to now clean out all the dead grasses,” Berry said.
The Duck Pond is among the most popular recreation sites on campus. It is kept stocked with fish and with a small flock of ducks. A children’s playground was built next to it in 2017 and it serves as a water hazard for the campus Frisbee golf course.