September 1

Southern Arkansas University enrollment tops 5,000

T-Mobile wants to put antennas atop McAlester Building

September 2

Domestic violence shelter’s retiring director recognizes important of position

September 3

Former Camden fire chief takes position in Fort Worth

Columbia County lottery sales $446,892 during July

September 6

Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network

September 7

Whitteni Lindsey will be part of Leadership Arkansas Magnolia class

Emerson woman struck and killed in Little Rock

September 9

Rob Kraus of SAU wins individual title at Bob Gravett Invitational

Owner trying to recover items stolen from logging site

Deuntae Henry Easter receives 15 years in prison

September 10

Camden defense contractors among sources tasked to build more weapons for Ukraine

September 11

SAU Theater casts “A Year with Frog and Toad”

September 13

Farmers Bank Foundation donates $10,000 to Magnolia Fire Department

September 14

SAU volleyball gets first league win in 13 attempts

September 15

Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine

Camden hospital has new OB/GYN, ER physicians

September 16

Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions

Lake Erling drawdown hopes to contain giant salvenia

Donnell Ford offers frank assessments about problems faced by Magnolia’s young people

September 17

Magnolia 3-0 following Friday night victory over Wynne

September 18

SAU hangs with Harding for a half before falling to 1-2 in conference play

Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

September 19

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

Groups working to distribute 100 smoke detectors locally

September 20

CMC buys Advanced Steel Recovery

Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities

Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen

Wreck takes life of Ouachita County sheriff’s deputy

September 21

Talesha Tatom returns to Farmers Bank & Trust

DOTD announces project to replace Dorcheat Bayou Bridge

September 23

One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping

Southern Arkansas beats Henderson in volleyball after six-year gap

Nose-biting suspect was 1992 SAU graduate

September 24

SAU Nursing receives portion of donation made by Troy and Francoise Hendricks

Magnolia 4-0 after big Homecoming win against Arkansas High

September 25

Muleriders rally for Great American victory against Henderson State

Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four

September 26

Yada wins El Dorado Shootout by two strokes

September 28

South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation

Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide

September 29

SAU to honor Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory with renaming of residence hall

 

