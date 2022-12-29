magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to the big stories in September 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
September 1
Southern Arkansas University enrollment tops 5,000
T-Mobile wants to put antennas atop McAlester Building
September 2
Domestic violence shelter’s retiring director recognizes important of position
September 3
Former Camden fire chief takes position in Fort Worth
Columbia County lottery sales $446,892 during July
September 6
Dunn and Ford will be featured on SEC Network
September 7
Whitteni Lindsey will be part of Leadership Arkansas Magnolia class
Emerson woman struck and killed in Little Rock
September 9
Rob Kraus of SAU wins individual title at Bob Gravett Invitational
Owner trying to recover items stolen from logging site
Deuntae Henry Easter receives 15 years in prison
September 10
Camden defense contractors among sources tasked to build more weapons for Ukraine
September 11
SAU Theater casts “A Year with Frog and Toad”
September 13
Farmers Bank Foundation donates $10,000 to Magnolia Fire Department
September 14
SAU volleyball gets first league win in 13 attempts
September 15
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Camden hospital has new OB/GYN, ER physicians
September 16
Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Lake Erling drawdown hopes to contain giant salvenia
Donnell Ford offers frank assessments about problems faced by Magnolia’s young people
September 17
Magnolia 3-0 following Friday night victory over Wynne
September 18
SAU hangs with Harding for a half before falling to 1-2 in conference play
Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident
September 19
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
Groups working to distribute 100 smoke detectors locally
September 20
CMC buys Advanced Steel Recovery
Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities
Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen
Wreck takes life of Ouachita County sheriff’s deputy
September 21
Talesha Tatom returns to Farmers Bank & Trust
DOTD announces project to replace Dorcheat Bayou Bridge
September 23
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Southern Arkansas beats Henderson in volleyball after six-year gap
Nose-biting suspect was 1992 SAU graduate
September 24
SAU Nursing receives portion of donation made by Troy and Francoise Hendricks
Magnolia 4-0 after big Homecoming win against Arkansas High
September 25
Muleriders rally for Great American victory against Henderson State
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
September 26
Yada wins El Dorado Shootout by two strokes
September 28
South Arkansas Outdoor Social benefits Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
September 29
SAU to honor Dr. Kathleen Jordan Mallory with renaming of residence hall