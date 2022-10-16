The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020.
The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the October 5 Circuit Court session that would not be the case with two men on that day’s docket, Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert and Quincy Isaiah Lewis.
Lewis, of Little Rock, and Tolbert, also of Little Rock, are half-brothers.
When contacted after court, Phillips confirmed none of the men will be facing the death penalty.
Each man accused will have their own trial and their own jury. The other two men accused in the murder are Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, LA, and Odies Wilson IV of North Little Rock.
Lewis is the only man accused in the shooting death who did not attend SAU and was not on the football team. Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson is representing Lewis.
During the recent court date in Judge David Talley Jr.’s courtroom, Phillips said the mental evaluation about Lewis’ ability to proceed to trial was back and he was found competent by the state mental hospital.
Talley asked Phillips how long he estimated the trial to be, and he said three days.
“I have not gotten Mr. Harrelson’s estimation on how many witnesses they will have,” Phillips said.
Talley asked about scheduling the trial and Harrelson said he engaged in a capital murder trial in Bowie County that would continue this fall and end as the holiday season begins. Harrelson asked if the trial could be set for this January.
Talley said the Lewis case would be back on the docket on January 5.
Also, Tolbert appeared with his attorney, Robby Golden of Little Rock. Tolbert has also been found fit to proceed in trial after a mental evaluation from the state hospital.
Phillips also told Talley that three days would be a sufficient time for this trial. Talley suggested the dates of November 28-30, but Golden said he had a conflict with a couple of things he didn’t feel as he could move at that time.
“Well, there is not another three days before the end of the year between Christmas and New Year’s and I think it’s a bad idea to bring a jury in between Christmas and New Year’s,” Talley said.
Golden said he was not elected but he agreed with that.
“I’m not elected either,” Talley replied.
A date of January 23 is being considered for the start of the trial, but Tolbert will appear again with Golden in court on December 15 at 1:30 p.m.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the shooting was described as a drug deal gone wrong. It happened in the early morning hours in the parking lot across from the Donald W. Reynolds Campus & Community Center.
Smith, 21, a senior engineering physics major, was killed and another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, was shot.
The affidavit did not finger the shooter but does list marijuana as the reason as two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot on August 11, the first day of the 2020 fall semester.
According to his obituary, Smith, of Sparkman, was nine hours short of receiving a degree in physics from SAU. Smith is survived by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Smith's death is believed to be the first on campus homicide in SAU's history.