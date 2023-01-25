The Magnolia City Council heard Monday the first reading of an amendment to an ordinance dealing with wastewater charges.
The ordinance notes that many Magnolia water customers have two water meters. The most common type is the meter that measures flow into a house that winds up as sewage in the city’s wastewater system. The second is a separate meter that customers have installed at their own expense to monitor water that doesn’t go into the wastewater system – lawn irrigation and other outdoor water systems.
Meters for domestic and outdoor use bill the incoming water at the same rate. However, outdoor watering meters aren’t charged the wastewater fee.
The city has been averaging charges for wastewater used during the months of June, July, August and September. The new proposal will do away with the averaging and have customers pay based on their actual wastewater usage during those months.
“Those of you who have irrigation systems – we’re not talking to you,” Mayor Parnell Vann said. “For years we have tried to do what we call ‘summer averaging,’ which is to help folks in the months of June, July, August and September. We reduce the sewer rate for those four months that will allow these folks to water flowers, grass, wash their cars, whatever they want to do outside.
“Over the years, more people have gone to irrigation systems, which is two meters, which allows you to water your grass, your pools, all of these things. We turn those irrigation meters on and off at no charge to the customer with a call to City Hall.
“What we have found over the last five years is that in October, when your sewer bill goes back to its regular charge – for the lack of a better (word) – the disrespect that the ladies in the (water) office are having to endure from the customers, the language, the lack of respect for them, this year I was in the (water) office pretty much the entire month of October. On three different occasions, I had to explain to the customer that we did not go up on the rate, we are not ripping you off, this is something we have done for years,” Vann said.
Attempts to explain the averaging of costs often falls on deaf ears, the mayor said, prompting the move to abolish wastewater rate averaging during the summer months.
The proposed change will come back to the council during its February meeting for a second and possibly a third and final reading before adoption.
In other matters:
-- Monday’s meeting was the first for two new City Council members, David Sisson of Ward 1 and Beau Pettit of Ward 4. The council appointed Pettit and Sisson to serve as its representatives on the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission for one year.
-- The council elected its longest-serving member, Jamie Waller, as mayor pro tem to preside in the mayor’s absence.
-- The council voted to renew the city’s contract with Sponsors Non-profit, Inc., to provide supervision for people performing community service work as ordered by District Court. City Councilman James Jefferson is president of Sponsors Non-profit, Inc.
-- Christine Durham was reappointed to the Magnolia Planning Commission.
-- Vann said the city’s natural gas bill from Summit Utilities has doubled in the past few months. “We’re taking a pretty good hit,” he said.
-- Leadership Arkansas visited Magnolia last week, Vann said. Leadership Arkansas provides a select group of young leaders with a nine-month study of the state’s business, industry, government and interactions among cities. It is sponsored by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas.
-- The mayor spent several minutes praising the late Robert Chisholm of Nashville. Chisholm was a water operator for the City of Magnolia and other cities and towns in Southwest Arkansas. He was killed in a recent vehicle wreck.
-- Vann said the city has received about half of the equipment it needs to start construction on a splash pad at East Side Park.
-- The city’s new concrete crusher is in operation. People can order a dump truck load of crushed concrete for $750. The city will deliver with a slightly larger charge for locations outside the city limits.