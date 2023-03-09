New COVID-19 cases were down or unchanged in most South Arkansas counties on Wednesday, but rose slightly in Union County, said the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,792
Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,664
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,506
Total Active Cases: 2. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,473
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,769
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,719
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,774
Total Active Cases: 14. Down five since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,634
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,290
Total Active Cases: 26. Up three since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,058
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,006,622
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 286, down 120 since Tuesday.
Recovered cases: 990,703
Deaths: 13,015. Up six since Tuesday.
Testing Data for Columbia County
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.85%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.08%
Total Positive Tests: 7040
PCR Positives: 3357
Antigen Positives: 3683
Total Negative Tests: 51777
PCR Negatives: 24978
Antigen Negatives: 26799
Total Tests: 58817
Private Lab Tests: 53727
Public Lab Tests: 4843
Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%