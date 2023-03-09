Covid

New COVID-19 cases were down or unchanged in most South Arkansas counties on Wednesday, but rose slightly in Union County, said the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,792

Total Active Cases: 23. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,664

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,506

Total Active Cases: 2. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,473

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,769

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,719

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,774

Total Active Cases: 14. Down five since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,634

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,290

Total Active Cases: 26. Up three since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,058

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,006,622

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 286, down 120 since Tuesday.

Recovered cases: 990,703

Deaths: 13,015. Up six since Tuesday.

Testing Data for Columbia County

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.85%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.08%

Total Positive Tests: 7040

PCR Positives: 3357

Antigen Positives: 3683

Total Negative Tests: 51777

PCR Negatives: 24978

Antigen Negatives: 26799

Total Tests: 58817

Private Lab Tests: 53727

Public Lab Tests: 4843

Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

