Periods of scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend and through at least the first half of next week.
The National Weather Service said the overall threat of severe weather is uncertain, but the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm during this period cannot be ruled out.
A somewhat more substantial threat will be in western zones of the Four State region on Saturday. Damaging winds, and possibly large hail, will be the primary threats with any severe storms.
Also, with a prolonged period of thunderstorm potential expected to continue, a flooding threat will remain across the region and will extend into the start of the work week.