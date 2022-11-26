(Editor’s Note: magnoliareporter.com apologies for the delay in the publication of this story, which was intended for publication on Wednesday night. The delay was no fault of the reporter).
The Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve its final recommendation of the 2023 county budget Tuesday during a special meeting at the courthouse.
The meeting broke into chaos once the members voted for the budget and made the motion to adjourn.
Some community members and county employees began demanding answers from committee members on whether incoming County Judge Doug Fields, Sheriff LeRoy Martin, and Assessor Shannon Hair will face pay cuts that were recommended by a 3-2 vote of the same committing at a meeting held November 15.
CLICK HERE to see a report on the November 15 meeting.
The new officials will receive the same salaries as the people they are replacing.
Justice of the Peace District 2 Sam Sharp made the motion to approve the budget for submission to the full Quorum Court, which was approved by the other JPs on the committee who were present – Burnie Sharp and Lynn Story. JP Annette Pate, as chairman, did not vote.
Before the vote was taken, Pate said at the beginning of the last full Quorum Court meeting on November 7, there was some concern over whether the members had before them the most recent version of the 2023 budget prepared by the committee. As a result, the presentation of the budget to the court was tabled, she said, reading from her notes.
“The finance committee met again on November 15 and at the conclusion of that meeting, all present agreed that we should meet today to confirm the committee’s final recommendation for the 2023 budget (to present) the Quorum Court at our December meeting,” Pate said at the opening of the meeting.
She instructed the Finance Committee to look before them to see the 2023 budget that the committee was prepared to present to the Quorum Court for its consideration on November 7 – a budget that didn’t include the pay cuts that were approved 3-2 at the November 15 committee meeting. After she asked for any old business to be discussed, and there was none, Pate asked if there was a motion to approve their final version of the proposed 2023 budget for submission to the Quorum Court.
After the vote passed, she thanked the Finance Committee members.
“Thank you all for your hard work and input into the budgeting process," she said.
Pate then asked if there was a motion to adjourn and a motion was made.
Then the room exploded as some of the approximately 100 or so people who were in attendance for the meeting began hurling questions at those who didn’t immediately leave from a back door behind the courtroom.
As some people began shouting at the conclusion of the meeting, Sam Sharp, who voted against the pay cuts at the November 15 meeting, said loudly from the table, “It’s over.”
Someone from the audience replied, “no it’s not over. Y’all are going to be over.”
Columbia County Judge Denny Foster, who said previously that the affected officials who were not at the publicized November 15 meeting should “shut their mouth,” was a spectator at Tuesday’s meeting and left immediately after its conclusion.
At the November 15 meeting, the Finance Committee’s 3-2 proposal would have lowered the salaries of Martin and Fields by $9,433, and Hair’s salary by $10,518.
Following Tuesday’s brief finance committee meeting, County Treasurer Selena Blair attempted to get the crowd to settle down so she could speak and Brenda Nixon, a disgruntled former county employee, whistled loudly to get the crowd’s attention.
Blair said she wanted the citizens of Columbia County to know there was hope in a new beginning with the new elects coming into office and said she had been shut out of making suggestions to the 2023 budget although she knows it backwards and forwards and she has a version that is balanced and gives the county’s lowest paid employees a raise.
“Now is the time we, all of us, decide. We can choose and make a conscious decision to love and support each other in county government,” she said.
“Our three newly elected officials deserve our full support and the financial resources that we have to ensure a successful transition in January.”
When an audience member asked her if a lack of funds was the reason for the Finance Committee’s proposal to deduct salaries from the newly elected officials, she said the money for their salaries was in the budget and the county was financially able to support these salaries.
“(Last) Tuesday, they went back and picked up an appropriation ordinance, the budget ordinance at their November meeting and a few small revisions—an addition of 5 percent to the custodian salary and added I think $6,000 to the jail budget to cover the additional medical expense by the provider.”
“This does not include the five percent raise that me, the city clerk, the county clerk, the circuit clerk had for our employees, or any vehicles we included for the county. They had pulled that out,” Blair added.
Another member of the audience asked if the Quorum Court members have received a dock in pay in recent years and she said to the contrary, on last January 1, they had received an increase in pay.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Captain of Patrol Mike McWilliams was one of the most vocal people at the meeting. From the beginning, McWilliams has posted about what he considers an injustice to the upcoming elects on Facebook. On Tuesday, the long-time sheriff’s department employee thanked Blair for being what he called the moderator between the Quorum Court and the county judge and the citizens.
He started out by saying that he thought the County Judge and the Finance Committee members who voted for a proposal that would significantly decrease the salaries of the newly elected officials should apologize to those officials.
JPs Russell Thomas, Burnie Sharp and Penny Cook voted for the November 15 motion to cut the salaries. Sam Sharp and Lynn Story voted against it.
“I just want to make sure there is no retaliation in the sheriff’s department, in the Road Department, any of them,” McWilliams said early Wednesday, echoing his comments from the meeting. “(Foster) does have a vindictive nature. From what I hear from the road department, he is depleting all their stock, everything they’ve got. Almost all of them are saying they have been given the directive to use up everything before the first of the year.”
The county judge is responsible for the Road Department’s operation.
McWilliams said this would be like misappropriated funds and that is illegal.
“I’m just telling you what I’m hearing from employees,” he said. “And now he is trying to get everybody’s time sheets and I don’t know what that is about.”
Foster, who lost the sheriff’s race to Martin during the general election, would not respond for requests for comments following the meeting.
Sometime between the November 15 meeting and the Tuesday meeting, Burnie Sharp has been telling other people the 3-2 vote has been repealed. Sharp did not return a call for his comment about the matter Wednesday afternoon.
However, Arkansas Association of Counties Consultant Eddie Jones said governmental bodies such as the county must do their business in a public meeting.
“They are subject to open meetings law under FOIA, if anyone is wondering about it, they might want to look it up, it’s under 25-19-106, (Arkansas Code Annotated, Open Meetings Law),” he said. “Even for the few things they are allowed to go into executive session for, they are not legal until they follow the executive session in public session and actually vote on it.”
Columbia County Quorum Court Attorney Becky Jones also stayed following the meeting to take public comments and concerns. She was asked about the validity of a 1977 ordinance passed by past Quorum Court members to serve as a watchdog over them of sorts in adjusting salaries after an election has concluded.
The Ordinance 77-10 passed Sept. 14, 1977, is under section 31.01 of the county’s ordinances. The following is how it reads in its entirety:
“In order that persons desiring to run for elected county office shall know in advance what their salaries will be if elected, the Quorum Court shall consider salary adjustments for elected county officials in election years prior to the primary election. The salary adjustments, which shall be established by ordinance of the Quorum Court, shall not be effective until January 1 of the following year when elected county officials take office by virtue of their election during the year in which the salary adjustments shall have been established.”
After the meeting Tuesday, Jones said she didn’t really think the ordinance had much validity when asked about it by a member of the public.
“In my personal opinion, it seems like it doesn’t have any teeth in it,” she said.
However, Jones, the consultant, who is not related to Becky Jones, said he has another opinion about county ordinances in the state of Arkansas.
“I don’t know what the basis of that opinion is, but I don’t have that opinion,” Jones said. “An ordinance is an ordinance. An ordinance is a county law and is binding on who it is aimed for until it is amended or repealed.”
Blair said she thinks the county should be more open to the public and should look toward how the state conducts business as they allow public input.
“They are well organized, and they allow taxpayers to express their opinions before they take a vote,” she said.