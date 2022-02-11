COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

Note: Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,097+41. Month ago: 4,188. Year ago: 2,051.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 103-12. Month ago: 506. Year ago: 116

Total recovered – 4,917+53. Month ago: 3,605. Year ago: 1,882

Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 53 deaths

PCR tests percent positivity – 11.36, up from 11.24

Antigen tests percent positivity – 14.21, up from 14.18

Total positive PCR tests – 2,682+35

Total positive antigen tests – 2,671+6

Total negative PCR tests – 20,929+36

Total negative antigen tests – 16,131+6

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.8, down from 45.9

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, up from 10.8

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Active cases by campus.

Last update February 9.

Magnolia High – 2 staff, 4 students

Freshman Academy – 0 staff, 1 student

Magnolia Middle – 0 staff, 6-1 students

Central Elementary – 1-1 staff, 5 student

East Side Elementary – 1 staff, 1 student

Kindergarten Center – 0-1 staff, 0-1 students

Walker Pre-K – 1+1 staff, 0 students

District-wide Personnel – 1

Total active cases – 23

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Current active cases – 8-5 students, 0 staff, 0-1 faculty

Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 2-1

Current total in quarantine – 12-1

Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 853+2

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,231+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28-1

Total recovered – 1,174+3

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.9, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 6.7, up from 6.4

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,097+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 70-7

Total recovered – 1,984+12

Total number dead – 43

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, up from 42.9

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.8, down from 11.9

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,262+26

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 197-20

Total recovered – 4,972+46

Total number dead – 93

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.9, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.6, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 8,866+20

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 233-33

Total recovered – 8,472+53

Total number dead – 159

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.8, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, no change

AREA SCHOOLS

February 7 report

(Current active cases per district, reported twice weekly to ADH. Districts with fewer than 5 cases not reported.)

Star City, 39

Hamburg, 37

Crossett, 32

Harmony Grove, 25

Monticello, 22

Parkers Chapel, 21

Drew Central, 18

Ashdown, 15

Emerson, 16

Dumas, 13

Horatio, 13

Smackover, 12

Genoa Central, 10

Hope, 10

El Dorado, 9

Camden Fairview, 7

McGehee, 7

De Queen, 6

Nevada, 6

Spring Hill, 6

Arkadelphia, 5

AREA NURSING HOMES

(January 31 report)

Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 16-13 active patient case, 7-5 active staff cases.

Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 10-23 active patient cases, 8 active staff cases.

Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 10+9 active patent cases, 22+12 active staff cases.

Bentley Rehab & Healthcare, Texarkana, 1-8 active patient cases, 4-16 active staff cases.

Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 0-2 active patient cases, 2-8 active staff cases.

Dudneywood Assisted Living, Magnolia: 0 active patient cases, 0 active staff case.

Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 9+3 active patient case, 8-10 active staff cases.

Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 6+4 active patient cases, 13-5 active staff cases.

Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, El Dorado: 0 active patient cases, 0 active staff cases.

Oak Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 3+2 active patient case, 3-3 active staff cases.

Somerset Senior Living, Camden: 9+6 active patient cases, 5+4 active staff cases.

Southern Pines Nursing, Prescott: 1+1 active patient cases, 5-3 active staff cases.

Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 0-5 active patient cases, 2-7 active staff case.

Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 16+1 active patient cases, 18-5 active staff cases.

The Springs of Magnolia: 5-8 active patient cases, 1-3 active staff cases.

The Blossoms at Stamps, Stamps: 12+2 active patient cases, 5-4 active staff cases.

Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 18+10 active patient case, 6-8 active staff cases.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,150+2

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 184-24

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 65-1

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 25-2

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.

Bossier – 34,774, up from 34,727 total cases. 444+4 deaths.

Webster – 10,284, up from 10,268 total cases. 160 deaths.

Claiborne – 3,037, up from 3,003 total cases. 70+2 deaths.

Union – 6,272, up from 6,256 total cases. 121 deaths.

