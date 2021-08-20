COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,829+24. Month ago: 2,497. Year ago: 252
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 139+8. Month ago: 46. Year ago: 20.
Total recovered – 2,630+16. Month ago: 2,393. Year ago: 220.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.11, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.45, up from 13.37
Total positive PCR tests – 1,607, up from 1,603
Total positive antigen tests – 1,452, up from 1,431
Total negative PCR tests – 16,028, up from 15,997
Total negative antigen tests – 9,340, up from 9,269
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.0, up from 33.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.1, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, August 18
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.
Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 9+2 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 4 students.
East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 1-1 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1+1 students.
Total: 6 staff, 21 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 373
SAU total active cases – 8-2 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine – 18-4
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 692+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 47-3
Total recovered – 633+6
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.5, down from 26.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.6, up from 8.4
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,048+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55-5
Total recovered – 965+8
Total number dead – 28+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.5, up from 28.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, up from 14.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,971+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 138
Total recovered – 2,766+10
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.1, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.5, up from 12.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,660+23
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 158+10
Total recovered – 4,382+12
Total number dead – 118+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.7, up from 30.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,118+14
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 234-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 57+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 18,126, up from 17,899 total cases. 332+2 deaths.
Webster – 5,384, up from 5,347 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,714, up from 1,712 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,200, up from 3,182 total cases. 89 deaths.