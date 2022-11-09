Columbia County voters elected officials in towns and townships on Tuesday in the 2022 general election.
Here are highlights in complete but unofficial returns.
Magnolia
David Sisson beat Roderick C. Henderson for Alderman Ward 1, Position 2, 368-178. Sisson succeeds Larry Talley, who did not run for re-election.
McNeil
Dana Burchfield Harris, a current City Council member, won the mayor’s post over Henry Warren, 73-52. Mayor Teresa Triplet didn’t run for a new term.
Emily Vaughan Wilson was selected Position 1 alderman over Athalia Dismuke, 64-60, to fill Harris’ seat. Virginia Warren won Position 3, 168-109, over James T. Young. Warren fills a position vacated by Kim Muncrief.
Waldo
Beverlyn Rowden was re-elected to the mayor’s position over Juan A. Minniefield, 168-109.
Emerson
Linda Mullins was re-elected mayor over Janice W. Curtis, 51-21.
Emerson voters approved a one-percent sales tax, 40-34.
Taylor
Dalton Jones won the Ward 1, Position 2 City Council race over Johnny Haynes, 74-69.
Hunter Scott won the Taylor constable position over Amy Jill Stewart, 381-66.
According to the Columbia County Clerk’s Office, 50.18 percent – 6,148 – of the county’s 12,253 registered voters cast ballots in at least one race.
Republican candidates carried all statewide positions on the Columbia County ballot by roughly the same margin.
For example, Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders won the governor’s race in Columbia County with 4,064 votes (66.73 percent) to 1,936 votes (31.79 percent) for Chris Jones. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. pulled an additional 83 votes (1.36 percent). There were six write-in votes in the governor’s race in Columbia County (0.098 percent of the total vote).