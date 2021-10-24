Columbia County Circuit Clerk Angela Wilson Keith has received a $33,546 grant from the Arkansas Circuit Clerks Grant Committee.
She was one of several circuit clerks awarded automation grants to help them upgrade the electronic recording systems in their offices.
The Arkansas Circuit Clerks Association awarded $465,000 in grants during their annual meeting held at Fairfield Bay.
The money will go toward hardware and software upgrades in the Circuit Clerk’s office, including a new server for public access computers used to search records.
The grant money is generated from Class 6 and 7 counties that donate $1 of every land recording that is filed within their offices.
The grant committee was made up of the Circuit Clerks from these counties.
This is the second time Keith has received this award during her term as Circuit Clerk. Keith said she is appreciative for their commitment and generosity to helping the smaller counties to be able to update the record recording side of their offices.
Circuit Clerks receiving automation grants include, kneeling left to right, Jeanie Smith, Calhoun County; Penny Black, Montgomery County. Second row, Sarah Merchant, Arkansas County; Jimmy Cummings, Cleveland County; Sharon Barnett, Yell County; Angela Keith, Columbia County; Gail Wolfenbarger, Hempstead County; Darlene Massingill, Conway County. Third row. Grant Committee members, Terri Hollensworth, Pulaski County; Candace Edwards, Craighead County; Brenda DeSheilds , Benton County; Sharon Brooks, Sebastian County; Crystal Taylor, Faulkner County; Kyle Sylvester, Washington County and Circuit Clerk’s Association president.