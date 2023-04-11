Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) is a 3.8 percent for February 2023, according to a preliminary county by county report released this month by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. This is down from 5.1 percent in January.
According to the report, for February Columbia County had a labor force of 8,822 persons with 8,488 employed and 334 unemployed. This compares to January's labor force of 8,743 with 8,301 employed and 442 unemployed.
In February 2022, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,873 persons with 8,454 employed and 419 unemployed.
For February, Arkansas' unemployment rate is posted at 3.2 percent. According to the ADWS report, for February the state had a labor force of 1,373,610 with 1,329,970 employed and 43,640 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.6 percent for February. The report stated that for February, the U.S.'s labor force was 166,251,000 with 160,315,000 employed and 5,936,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all seven showed a decline in the jobless rate from January to February.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 2.8 percent for February, down from 3.6 percent in January.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 2.9 percent for February, down from 3.5 percent in January.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 4.5 percent for February, down from 5.3 percent in January.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.3 percent for February, down from 4.0 percent in January.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 2.9 percent for February, down from 3.8 percent in January.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent for February, down from 4.4 percent in January.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent for February, down from 5.2 percent in January.