COVID-19 cases continue to run high in Columbia County, but were down from their peak of 97 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,627

Total Active Cases: 88. Down nine since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,435

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487

Total Active Cases: 10. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,446

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,713

Total Active Cases: 22. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,645

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,661

Total Active Cases: 45. Up five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,495

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,082

Total Active Cases: 48. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,830

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 988,938

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 449. Down 202 since Friday.

Recovered cases: 969,164

Deaths: 12,721. Up eight since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 378. Down nine since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 66. Down two since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24. Down two since Friday.

