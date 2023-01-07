COVID-19 cases continue to run high in Columbia County, but were down from their peak of 97 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,627
Total Active Cases: 88. Down nine since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,435
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487
Total Active Cases: 10. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,446
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,713
Total Active Cases: 22. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,645
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,661
Total Active Cases: 45. Up five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,495
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,082
Total Active Cases: 48. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,830
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 988,938
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 449. Down 202 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 969,164
Deaths: 12,721. Up eight since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 378. Down nine since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 66. Down two since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24. Down two since Friday.