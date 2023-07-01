Several South Arkansas rural fire departments have received wildland fire suppression kits from the Rural Fire Protection Program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.
Statewide, 91 kits are going to 46 counties. The RFP received $315,221.13 through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase the kits.
In Columbia County, the 4 Communities and McNeil volunteer fire departments are receiving kits.
Other South Arkansas fire departments receiving kits in 2023 are listed below by fire department and county:
Fountain Hill (Ashley)
Unity-Frost Prairie (Ashley)
Sumpter (Bradley)
Warren (Bradley)
Chambersville (Calhoun)
Harrell (Calhoun)
DeGray (Clark)
Highway 35 South (Cleveland)
Dumas (Desha)
Kelso-Rohwer (Desha)
Bingen (Hempstead)
DeAnn (Hempstead)
Guernsey (Hempstead)
Boggy Creek (Miller)
Mandeville (Miller)
Fairhills (Nevada)
Elliott (Ouachita)
Calion (Union)
Parkers Chapel (Union)
Three Creeks (Union)
Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to Forestry Division crews in wildfire response and suppression, but they are often in need of specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression. Since 2014, more than 670 wildland fire suppression kits have been distributed to volunteer fire departments. The necessary equipment and gear in the kits include lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls, wildland gloves, rakes, backpack water pumps, and leaf blowers.
Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the program must submit an application to the RFP. The applications are scored according to specific criteria including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire equipment response needs, and other factors. The next application period is expected to begin in August 2023.