COVID

The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. (+) or (-) notes changes since the previous day. The figures below reflect changes between Saturday and Sunday

Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.

ARKANSAS

Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic – 823,210+310

Total active cases – 3,337-152

Total deaths statewide – 10,713+14

Currently hospitalized – 336-35

Hospitalized on ventilators – 56-4

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,297

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12

Total recovered – 5,196

Total number dead – 89

PCR tests percent positivity – 11.59, down from 11.60

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.87, no change

Total positive PCR tests – 2,802

Total positive antigen tests – 2,748

Total negative PCR tests – 21,371+10

Total negative antigen tests – 17,060

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.3, down from 46.4

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, up from 10.7

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

7 active cases through February 28.

Other school districts in area through February 28:

Monticello, 8

Crossett, 6

Drew Central, 6

Hamburg, 6

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Current active cases – 3 students, 0 staff, 0 faculty

Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0

Current total in quarantine – 0

Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 868

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,275+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1

Total recovered – 1,243+1

Total number dead – 30

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.3, up from 36.3

Percent of population partially immunized – 5.9, down from 6.2

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,153+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7

Total recovered – 2,102+1

Total number dead – 44

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.4, up from 43.3

Percent of population partially immunized – 12.2, down from 12.6

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,396+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25-2

Total recovered – 5,276+6

Total number dead – 95

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.5, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.2

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,082+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-3

Total recovered – 8,904+5

Total number dead – 164

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.4, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, no change

AREA NURSING HOMES

(March 1 report)

Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3 active patient case, 1 active staff case.

Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 4 active patent cases, 0 active staff cases.

Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 3-1 active patient cases, 4 active staff case.

Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 1-9 active patient case, 0 active staff cases.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,116

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 38-2

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 9-2

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 7

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.

Bossier – 35,220, up from 35,203 total cases. 469 deaths.

Webster – 10,451, up from 10,447 total cases. 175 deaths.

Claiborne – 3,095, no change from 3,095 total cases. 73 deaths.

Union – 6,379, no change from 6,379 total cases. 129 deaths.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you