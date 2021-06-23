Myron Colvin, 32, of Magnolia was killed about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on South Jackson Street in Magnolia.
The accident happened in the sharp curve just north of Taylor Street.
Colvin’s northbound car crossed the center line and struck a utility pole on the west side of the street. The vehicle rolled over and Colvin was ejected. The vehicle came to rest upright at an angle to the northbound lane.
Colvin was the only person in the vehicle.
Columbia County Ambulance Service responded and took the victim to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by Coroner Randy Reed.
The Magnolia Fire Department, Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded. The street was blocked for more than an hour for wreck investigation and clearance of the wreck scene.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reed Funeral Home.
The death was Columbia County’s third transportation-related fatality of 2021. There were six fatalities in 2020 and five in 2019.