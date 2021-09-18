Voter Registration Confirmation Postcards have recently been mailed to various registered voters in Columbia County.
Tammy J. Wiltz, Columbia County Clerk, wants to inform Columbia County residents about the mailings.
“If you recently received a Columbia County Voter Registration Postcard -- and it could be a green postcard or a yellow postcard -- please pay attention to the instructions so your voter registration will not inadvertently be removed or canceled from our Columbia County voter registration system.”
“We want to assure Columbia County registered voters that our VR postcards are not a scam – and want to ask residents to please respond accordingly.”
The Voter Registration Postcards are mandated by the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.
The Act requires that Voter Registration Confirmation Mailings go out every two years to various registered voters.
Mary Rogers, election coordinator in the County Clerk’s Office, said, “In preparation for the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections, it is very important that you respond to our postcards accordingly by updating your Voter Registration information with our office.”
If you do receive a Columbia County VR Confirmation Postcard, respond by either:
Completing the postcard’s information; then mail to the County Clerk’s Office (as outlined on the postcard), or,
Call or Visit the County Clerk’s Office, 870-235-3774, Columbia County Annex Building, 101 Boundary, Suite 101, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To avoid voter registration cancellation, or having to re-register to vote for the upcoming 2022 elections, return the VR Postcard within 10 business days from the postmarked date that it was received.