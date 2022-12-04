COVID

Columbia County COVID-19 active cases are unchanged since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448

Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,324

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464

Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,432

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,644

Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,582

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,546

Total Active Cases: 27. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,400

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,957

Total Active Cases: 26. Down one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,731

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 970,857

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 461

Recovered cases: 953,006

Deaths: 12,585. Up seven since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 211

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20

