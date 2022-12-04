Columbia County COVID-19 active cases are unchanged since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448
Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,324
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464
Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,432
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,644
Total Active Cases: 16. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,582
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,546
Total Active Cases: 27. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,400
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,957
Total Active Cases: 26. Down one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,731
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 970,857
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 461
Recovered cases: 953,006
Deaths: 12,585. Up seven since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 211
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20